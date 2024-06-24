Peak Performance to open first UK store in London

Scandinavian outdoor brand Peak Performance, owned by Amer Sports, has confirmed it will open its first-ever store in the UK later this year as part of its global expansion plans.

Peak Performance has selected Covent Garden in London for its debut UK store, following in the footsteps of its sister brand, Canadian high-performance outdoorwear brand Arc’teryx, which opened its biggest European store on King Street in May.

Its 1,700-square-foot UK flagship will be located at 49 Long Acre. It will offer a curated selection of its collections, including its lightweight Helium down series, its Vertical Gore-Tex Pro ski range and ISPO-award-winning technical items, with apparel and accessories for skiing, hiking, mountain biking, trail running, and urban exploration.

The concept store will also showcase Peak Performance’s second-hand programme ‘WearAgains’ offering a trade-in system from launch, allowing customers to exchange their pre-loved Peak Performance products for vouchers. This will sit alongside innovative services such as care and repair of garments and professional washing to spotlight the brand’s commitment to the longevity and upcycling of its products.

Sara Molnar, chief executive at Peak Performance, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be making our entrance to the UK, and it is a milestone moment for us to be doing so in Covent Garden – the ideal destination for this significant step.

“This iconic location not only provides the vibrant and diverse backdrop essential for Peak Performance but also allows us to engage with both local enthusiasts and a global audience. As we prepare to open the doors to our new home at 49 Long Acre, our vision is to cultivate a space where London’s ski and outdoor community can gather, drawing inspiration and discovering the right apparel for their adventures.”

Commenting on the signing, Michelle McGrath, executive director at Shaftesbury Capital, added: “Peak Performance’s distinct Scandinavian heritage combined with its strong sustainability-focused ethos contributes to its reputation as high-quality experts in their space. It is this unique personality that makes this opening the ideal addition to Covent Garden, which is home to an unmatched selection of innovative concepts, diverse brand formats and world-class retail and hospitality.

“Covent Garden is a go-to destination for industry leading brands and national debuts, so we are delighted to be welcoming yet another UK first in Peak Performance's flagship location.”