Peloton and Lululemon open in Bath

Bath’s premium open-air shopping destination, SouthGate, jointly owned by British Land and Aviva Investors, has secured two new openings from interactive fitness platform, Peloton and premium fitness brand Lululemon.

Peloton has opened a 6,100 square foot showroom set over two floors, inhabiting a former Laura Ashley store, to allow consumers to experience its suite of connected fitness products including the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+ and Peloton Tread.

The Peloton showroom incorporates five private trial rooms, as well as a main area set up for personalised demonstrations. Shoppers will also be able to buy the latest Peloton apparel.

In addition, fitness brand Lululemon has opened a 2,800 square foot store in the same area, replacing a Game store. The store will house the brand’s latest collections and will host complimentary yoga and fitness classes each week.

courtesy of Peloton

Ben Grose, head of retail leasing at British Land, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to welcome Peloton and lululemon to SouthGate. Both brands have proven popular given the exceptional consumer demand for home fitness solutions over the past year – a trend which looks set to continue.

“Complimenting SouthGate’s existing premier retail offering, these new stores will be a real draw for customers looking for the very latest in fitness. The host of high-profile lifestyle and retail brands signing for space is a strong indicator of the enduring appeal of SouthGate as an experience-led shopping destination.”

SouthGate in Bath is a 430,000 square foot scheme open-air shopping destination that is home to more than 58 high street shops, as well as popular restaurants, bars and cafes, a boutique cinema, and underground parking. It has an annual footfall of around 26 million people.