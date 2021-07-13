Pernille Teisbaek collaborating with Mango

Pernille Teisbaek, one of the first Mango Girls and a collaborator with the brand for over 6 years, has designed a new capsule collection, which will be available beginning in October. The collection will feature 20 different garments and accessories with a timeless style and carefully chosen materials, which will make up a premium and sustainable modern wardrobe for this season and pieces that can carry over from season to season.

The stylist, creative director, and businesswoman has collaborated with Mango for several years and has already appeared in campaigns with the brand, such as the Be an Icon campaign. The offering adopts the aesthetic of this contemporary and multi-faceted it girl. It features a range of neutral colors, with black combined with lead blues taking centre stage. Modern and sophisticated garments in which men’s tailoring, with exaggerated shoulders and fitted waists, combine with silk lace tops and second skins with large openings at the back. Baseball jackets and caps add a more personal feel to the collection.

Mango was one of the fastest rebounding retailers after the global COVID-19 lockdown, which dealt a serious blow to retail. The brand was able to quickly reopen most of their global fleet of stores within months of most lockdown restrictions lifting globally, leading to a quick turnaround for their business.