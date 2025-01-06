Perry Ellis plots UK store expansion

Perry Ellis Europe is said to be plotting a store expansion in the UK for a number of its portfolio brands. It is understood that by the end of 2025 the group is planning to have opened five new standalone stores for Farah and Original Penguin, according to a report by Drapers.

The news was confirmed to the media outlet by Perry Ellis Europe chief executive officer, Carl Davies, who said that the company was mulling sites in London and Manchester for the retail expansion. The locations will be divided between the two menswear brands.

While the timings for the store openings will rely on individual retail units, Davies said the company was taking cautious steps in the process. He commented: “We are not rushing to go into town. We will wait for the right store on the right street or the right mall.”

Farah, founded in 1920, currently operates a flagship store on London’s Berwick Street and an outlet store in Portsmouth, while Original Penguin has five outlet locations across the UK, in Cheshire Oaks, Portsmouth, Livingston, York and Swindon.