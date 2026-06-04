Persistent financial pressures weigh on May footfall

New figures from MRI Software have revealed a mixed picture for UK footfall. According to the data platform, May activity showed momentum, yet not enough to break through, with persistent financial pressures among consumers impacting performance.

Month-on-month, overall footfall was up 1 percent, led by retail parks at 1.6 percent, followed by shopping centres at 1.5 percent and high streets at 0.4 percent.

On an annual basis, performance was not as strong. Footfall was down 0.8 percent overall, with high streets specifically impacted, decreasing 1.9 percent. Shopping centre traffic also fell by 0.6 percent, while retail parks recorded a 1.4 percent uptick, reflecting a rise in “needs-based trips” amid warmer weather.

During the early parts of the month, footfall saw a typical post-bank holiday dip before gradually building up again, with momentum accelerating into the last two weeks for half term. Weekend performance rose 0.6 percent year-on-year, contrasting a 1 percent decline of weekdays, suggesting more intentional shopping habits.

MRI said location trends further reflected this. Coastal towns saw YoY footfall rise 2.7 percent, while MoM activity was up 7.1 percent. Historic towns also saw strong uplifts in peak periods.

Looking ahead, MRI sees similar intentional activity continuing, particularly as the country moves into a sports-centric period with extended opening hours, giving consumers a reason to go out and stay longer in experience-led environments.

MRI warns, however, that while opportunities are clear, the challenge will be maximising these events to create compelling reasons for visitors to return beyond the sharp spikes in activity.