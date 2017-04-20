Petit Bateau opens 10th UK store

French brand Petit Bateau, known for its iconic Breton stripe, has expanded its retail presence in London with the opening of its 10th store in the UK.

The 678 square foot store located in London St Pancras Station opened earlier this month and will be celebrated with the exclusive launch of the new limited edition capsule collection designed by French illustrator Jean Jullien.

The exclusive Petit Bateau x Jean Jullien collection will launch on April 22 and will consist of a soft cotton baby grow for boys and girls, as well as a T-shirt for children and women. Each design features illustrations telling the story of two cheerful wolves setting sail on a voyage together across the English Channel in their iconic Petit Bateau raincoat and striped marinière top. Prices start at 16 pounds.

The 124-year-old French brand designs clothes for the whole family, known for its children's apparel and adult staples such as t-shirts and underwear. It has previously collaborated with Inès de la Fressange, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Japanese designer Kenta Matsushige, Fifi Lapin, and Christian Lacroix.

Petit Bateau currently employs more than 3,000 people, almost half of which are in France. In the UK, the brand has 10 stores across London, in addition, it is also stocked in Harrods, Selfridges, Urban Outfitters, Liberty, and Harvey Nichols.

Images: courtesy of Petit Bateau