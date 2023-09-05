Phase Eight and Hobbs to open outlet stores in Scotland

The Foschini Group (TFG) brands’ Phase Eight and Hobbs are set to open outlet stores in a dual fascia unit at Caledonia Park, Scotland’s designer outlet village.

Scheduled to open in Q4, the duo will be sharing a 3,035 square foot space that will mark the first Scottish outlet for Hobbs’ and the second for Phase Eight.

The location will house the brands’ luxury womenswear offering, including tailored and contemporary occasionwear, footwear and accessories.

According to a release, the signings support Hobbs’ ongoing retail expansion strategy, through which the brand is centering its attention towards increasing its physical presence with bigger and better stores.

Speaking on the openings, Caroline Money, global group retail director at TFG Brands, said: “Hobbs’ and Phase Eight’s signing at Caledonia Park is a key, strategic moment for the brands as it signifies not only our first outlet store for Hobbs in Scotland but enables us to enhance our presence nationwide and engage with a new customer base, previously untapped.

“We look forward to bringing the timeless, quality collections that Hobbs and Phase Eight are well known for to the visitors of Caledonia Park.”

Phase Eight has also been undergoing a revamp of its retail network, debuting a new store concept back in July at its first regional flagship store at Milton Keynes.

Earlier in the year, the womenswear retailer also took its first standalone store steps into Germany, a market that it deemed very successful for wholesale, building on its European expansion strategy that launched at the beginning of the year.