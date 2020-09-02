Phase Eight launches in-store personal styling appointments

Premium womenswear brand, Phase Eight, is partnering up with order management specialist, OneStock, to offer in-store personal styling appointments to provide a safe experience for shoppers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to the convenience of Personal Stylist, our customers are a click away from booking a store appointment,” Simon Pickering, managing director at Phase Eight, said in a statement. “These appointments allow us to create a seamless approach across digital and stores.

“It’s a great example of how digital and bricks and mortar can work together to deliver a personal shopping experience for the Phase Eight shopper.”

The partnership enables customers to pre-book a 60 minute slot via their website. This makes it easier for the store team to ensure social distancing and the amount of people in the store.

OneStock CEO Romulus Grigoras added: “To thrive in our new retail landscape, brands need to implement tactical techniques that provide an optimal experience across all channels.

“This technology enhances in-store shopping by capturing preferences. Phase Eight is building a valuable data-rich CRM profile that store staff can leverage to enrich customer relationships.”

The average value order generally triples when consumers take in-store appointments, according to OneStock’s research.