Pictured: Ben Sherman opens Leeds concept pop-up

Ben Sherman is to open a concept store in the heart of Leeds city centre at the Grade II listed Victoria Quarter.

From Saturday, the space will be open for six months and will debut the British brand’s upcoming spring-summer collection, as well as offering some of its top designs and exclusive offers.

“The vibrant city of Leeds has always embraced sub-culture through music and fashion,” the label said in a statement.

The store features a restored mahogany storefront with hand-rendered gold-leaf signage, while the interior decor has recognizable contemporary elements including striking neon targets and the brand's trademark Ben Sherman Signature logo.