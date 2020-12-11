Pictured: Versace opens Paris flagship

Versace has opened the doors of a new flagship store on Rue Saint Honoré in Paris.

Designed by renowned architect Gwenael Nicolas, the store is “envisioned as a canvas that illustrates the brand’s artful creations” and features white and grey marble floors, solid glass chandeliers, and elegant, fluted walls in neutral tones.

“It’s such an exciting moment to open a new flagship in Paris, the heart of Europe and the capital of fashion. We are back in Rue Saint Honoré after a long time, opening a second boutique in the city of love,” creative director Donatella Versace said in a statement.

She continued: “I admire Paris for its rich history and for the beauty that only a capital of an empire can boast. I love the fact that you see art everywhere you turn and its incredible history of couture. Just like Versace, it mixes its classical heritage with modern trends, in a perfect balance.”

It comes in the same week Versace opened the doors of a new London flagship.