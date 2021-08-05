Pinko opens boutique amid redevelopment of Knightsbridge

As part of the ongoing regeneration of The Knightsbridge Estate in London, Pinko has opened a new boutique alongside a diverse mix of global premium and luxury retailers.

The Italian womenswear brand unveiled what is now its fourth location in London, located between iconic department stores Harrods and Harvey Nichols. The store features a selection of ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear from the brands SS21 and AW21 collections.

The continuing redevelopment of the area sees the opening of a number of major flagship stores, offices and apartments, and is located at the junction of Sloane Street and Brompton Road. Other recent store openings have included the likes of Burberry and Ted Baker, all now housed at the historic location.

“London is a very important location for us,” said Pinko’s creative director, Caterina Negra, in a release. “It is the perfect place where I can see our collections. It’s cosmopolite, full of energy, a perfect mix of styles, architecture, cultures, arts, design and also cool people! All elements that are part of my daily inspiration.”

The store itself represents the brand’s nature, with neutral colours and lighting mixed with bold pinks and strong design. The ground floor features a VIP customer suite, offering a personal shopping experience for visitors highlighting the brand’s aim to be an elite shopping location.