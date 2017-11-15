Plans for 1.4 billion pound redevelopment of Whitgift Centre in Croydon given green light

Plans for the new 1.4 billion pound redevelopment of Whitgift Shopping Centre in Croydon have been given the green light by the local council.

The Croydon Partnership, a joint venture between retail developers Westfield and Hammerson have been given planning consent from the London Borough of Croydon to redevelop the former shopping centre into London's third Westfield complex. The new centre is set to offer more than 1.5 million square feet of retail and leisure space which be home to 300 new stores, restaurants and leisure facilities and bring 7,000 new jobs to the area.

“The approval of the 1.4 billion pound plans to redevelop the Whitgift Centre represents a significant milestone for the project and for Croydon," said John Burton, OBE Westfield UK/Europe’s Head of Development in a statement. "Retail-regeneration projects have a proven track record to deliver transformation and regeneration which is evidenced by the 5.25 billion pound of inward investment planned for Croydon."

"The positive response from London Borough of Croydon provides confidence to retailers, investors and the community, enabling the Croydon Partnership to create South London’s best retail, dining and leisure destination and deliver new homes and 7,000 jobs.” The new development will also feature a new Marks & Spencer flagship store, a 24-hour public walkway and up to 1,000 new homes. Construction for the billion pound scheme is set to begin in 2019, to allow the Whitgift Centre the chance to trade through Christmas 2018.

“Our goal remains to deliver a world-class retail and leisure destination to attract new visitors to Croydon and enhance economic growth in the town," added Peter Cole, Hammerson’s Chief Investment Officer. "We are pleased with the level of retail demand which has driven the evolution of the design and layout of the new scheme, and we look forward to progressing our plans and transforming Croydon into one of the UK’s top 10 retail and leisure destinations.”

The Croydon Partnership has been working with all stakeholders, including Croydon Council, and TfL to co-ordinate its redevelopment scheme with the 5-year town centre infrastructure programme. The redevelopment scheme aims to contribute over 30 million pounds to the provision of local infrastructure through the Community Infrastructure levy, together with 7.5 million pounds for specific measures, such as including 2.5 million pounds to support employment and training initiatives to assist with providing jobs for local people.

