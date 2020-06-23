Plans to relax Sunday trading laws opposed by Tory MPs

The government has said its proposed plans to relax Sunday trading laws is now "under review" after facing opposition by more than 50 backbench Conservative MPs.

Boris Johnson was looking to extend trading hours on Sundays for a year in a bid to boost the economy.

MPs Fiona Bruce, David Amess, William Wragg, Martin Vickers, David Jones, Andrew Selous and Bob Blackman voiced their opposition to the idea in a letter sent to the prime minister and seen by The Telegraph. They claimed to represent the views of more than 50 Conservative MPs.

“We stand squarely behind your ambition to stimulate economic growth and revitalise British high streets, but removing Sunday trading hours will not achieve this,” the statement said. “It will harm local shops and high streets by displacing trade to large out of town retail parks and supermarkets. Sunday represents an important common day of rest, where families and communities can spend time together.

“Sunday is an especially important day for the millions of retail key workers that have been on the frontline during the nation’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak, feeding the nation and delivering for their local communities.”