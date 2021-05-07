Plastic bag price in England to double form May 21

The price of single-use carrier bags in England is to double to 10p from May 21 and be extended to all businesses in the government’s latest bid to cut down on plastic waste.

The current 5p charge, which was introduced back in 2015, has resulted in a 95 percent cut in plastic bag sales in major supermarkets, the government said.

The average person in England now buys just four single-use carrier bags a year from major supermarkets, down from 140 in 2014.

The government said it expects the latest price hike and its extension to all retailers to decrease the use of single-use carrier bags by 70 percent to 80 percent in small and medium-sized businesses.

Environmental minister Rebecca Pow hailed the “phenomenal success” of the original 5p charge, but said we must now “go further” to protect the environment.

“Over the next couple of weeks I urge all retailers of all sizes to make sure they are ready for the changes, as we work together to build back greener and strengthen our world-leading action to combat the scourge of plastic waste,” Pow said in a release.