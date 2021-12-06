Police open second location in Caledonia Park

Italian fashion accessories brand, Police, has opened a new location in Caledonia Park.

The store is its second site in Scotland, and signifies Police’s newest expansion phase.

Adjacent to Hugo Boss and Radley, the 1,500 square foot space features the brand’s latest collections, such as the Police x Lewis Hamilton eyewear collaboration.

Caledonia Park has seen a positive results over the past year, with footfall up by 2.4 percent compared to 2019. This increase, alongside the opening of stores from brands such as Dune London, Johnston’s of Elgin and Police has helped to enhance the shopping mall’s position as a prime retailer.

Railpen, an investment manager for the 35 billion pound Railways Pension Scheme, has commenced a comprehensive refurbishment program at Caledonia Park. This includes the revitalisation of the public realm, and improvement of units and landscaping. The company also announced the opening of Police’s store.

“Opening our second location in Scotland within a destination that is centred around enhancing the shopping experience of consumers is something we value very highly, and we are looking forward to the future at Caledonia Park. This marks a big step for Police’s brand journey, as we make a move to expand our retail presence in new regional destinations,” said retail operations manager of police, Zaid Moosa.