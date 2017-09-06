Polish retailer Reserved opens UK flagship

Polish fashion retail group LPP has entered the UK market with the opening of its flagship brand, Reserved , with a store on Oxford Street in London.

Located within the former BHS unit at 252 Oxford Street, Reserved have opened a 32,000 square foot store, offering its trend-led affordable fashion for women, men and children. The opening, which was attended by Kate Moss, who is the face of its latest campaign, features a special London Collection that includes “fashion-led pieces built around style and individuality”.

“Launching Reserved in the UK is a milestone for LPP and reflects our ambition to grow brand recognition and establish ourselves across Western Europe and beyond,” said Marek Piechocki, LPP’s founder and chief executive. “London is an iconic fashion capital and a global city, and is the perfect stage on which to introduce Reserved and LPP to the international shopping community.”

To coincide with its London store, Reserved is also launching its e-commerce offering for the UK, showcasing the full Reserved London and autumn/winter 2017 collections.

Speaking about the launch of Reserved on Oxford Street, New West End Company chief executive, Jace Tyrrell, added: “The arrival of Reserved and LPP is incredibly exciting, and a strong vote of confidence in London and the UK. London’s West End continues to be the number one choice for brands opening their stores in the UK and this comes at a particularly momentous time with the imminent arrival of the new Elizabeth Line.

“With its unique look and established customer base Reserved looks set to make its mark on Oxford Street, the world’s greatest shopping district.”

The opening in the UK represents the 20th market for LPP, which has 1,710 stores covering over 10 million square foot worldwide for its five brands: Reserved, House, Mohito, Cropp, and Sinsay. It is also part of LPP’s wider global expansion strategy, which includes Reserved openings in Berlin, Serbia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

LPP, founded in Gdansk, Poland in 1991, is one of the fastest-growing clothing companies in Central and Eastern Europe, last week, the company announced H1 2017 revenues of 3 billion Polish Zloty (650 million pounds), an increase of 15 percent.

Commenting on the company’s first half performance, Przemysław Lutkiewicz, vice-president and finance director of LPP said: “This is attributable to a well-designed collection and, specifically, the positive reception by customers of the spring/summer offers of Reserved and Mohito. In the first half, sales in like-for-like stores increased by 5.5 percent, which confirms that we were right in choosing our strategy.”

Images: courtesy of LPP/Reserved