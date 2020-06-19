Post-pandemic trends: shoppers favor ‘homewear’, minimalism and kindness

With Covid-19 lockdown measures easing around the world, consumer mindsets are likely to change again: the favoring of nostalgic fashion as a form of escapism, wearing face masks as fashion accessories, ‘homewear’ wardrobes, a return to minimalism and the prioritization of transparency and kindness are some of the trends that retailers can expect to see in the second half of 2020.

That’s according to retail data company Edited’s most recent coronavirus centric report.

The return of nostalgia and minimalism

In the light of global issues including the pandemic, recession and civil unrest, consumers can turn to nostalgic fashion and earth toned elements, relaxed denim silhouettes and platform shoes as a form of escapism.

Minimalism will additionally make a comeback in the post-coronavirus era, as it did after the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, when bold logos were suddenly considered to be bad taste. Instead, classic staples with longevity, including blazers, slip dresses, quality tees and high-waisted jeans, will be the timeless investment pieces that shoppers will purchase.

PPE as mainstream accessories

In Asia, the face mask has been integrated into mainstream culture for a while, due to the combination of streetwear influences and pollution concerns. In the western world, the coronavirus has also transformed face masks into fashion accessories and non-medical masks have become worthy for retailers to invest in now and in the future.

Once the world returns to full normalcy, there will be an increased demand for antibacterial fabrics and finishes, particularly for sports and outdoor gear, while colored and printed masks will become the norm when every day events, like school, work, public events and festivals, can take place again.

‘Homewear’ wardrobes

It’s well-known that consumers favored loungewear during the global lockdown period. Though the world is opening up again, this does not mean that casual items will disappear completely. With the increase of people establishing home offices, comfortable fabrics and clothing are likely to stay during this new way of working.

With consumers staying at home for longer periods of time and spending less money, retailers can additionally expect ‘homewear’ wardrobes to become popular. For women, these could consist of throw-on dresses, luxury pajamas, non-wired underwear and house shoes, while men will look towards buying lightweight fabrics, knitted polos or short-sleeved shirts and short sets as an alternative to sweatpants and hoodies.

The kindness economy

At the beginning of the pandemic, retailers rose to support those affected by Covid-19, coining the term ‘kindness economy’. Now, with the Black Lives Matter movement, companies are using their platforms and voices to speak up about the topic of racial injustice.

The kindness economy, rather than being a trend, can be considered a shift in consumer mindsets, as shoppers will pay more attention to the ways that businesses are treating their workers and the planet. Authenticity and transparency towards social causes will continue to be prioritized and brands should try to drive real and positive change. These aspects could be determining factors in whom consumers decide to place their brand loyalty and money.