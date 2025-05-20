Pottery Barn to expand to the UK this fall

Home and lifestyle retailer Pottery Barn has announced its impending launch in the United Kingdom this Fall.

Launching online to begin with, Pottery Barn’s UK website is set to offer a curated selection of the retailer’s bedding, accessories, decorations, lighting, and furniture.

“We are committed to long-term growth and expanding the reach of our brands where we see meaningful market opportunity,” said Laura Alber, President and & CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., in a statement. “We believe great design and quality craftsmanship have universal appeal, and we look forward to bringing Pottery Barn’s signature aesthetic to the UK.”

Pottery Barn to launch in the UK Fall 2025 Credits: Pottery Barn

The international expansion also sees the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. owned brand introduce its complimentary design services in the UK, which includes personalized interior styling assistance at home as well as online.

“Our curated assortment for the UK market celebrates Pottery Barn’s commitment to helping customers inspire great style for spaces, small and large, that are beautiful and functional,” said Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn President, in a statement.

“Whether furnishing a new flat, refreshing a family home, or entertaining with family and friends, or thoughtful gifting, we are proud to be providing the UK market with thoughtfully designed pieces that meet the needs of modern living.”