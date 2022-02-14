Poundland opens biggest store yet, with focus on fashion

Budget retailer Poundland has opened its biggest store yet, offering its widest product selection as well as largest range of Pep&Co clothing and homeware.

Located at Nottingham Riverside retail park, the store spans 15,000 square feet, over twice the size of a typical Poundland store. The location will also house Poundland’s biggest team to date, employing 75 full and part-time staff.

Putting an emphasis on its fashion selection, more than a third of the space will be dedicated to the retailer’s Pep&Co clothing range, offering womenswear, menswear and kidswear. Additionally, the ‘shop-in-shop’ will have changing rooms for customer use and mannequins throughout, making the clothing category a key element to the store.

Pep&CO’s Home department will also be among the offering, including the brand’s latest range of home products, offering everything from bathroom accessories to soft furnishings.

A wider range of health and beauty products will be available at the location, including a dedicated Rimmel cosmetics display.