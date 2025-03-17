Pour Moi launches in selected John Lewis stores

Lingerie, swimwear and nightwear brand Pour Moi is expanding into four John Lewis Stores after launching on JohnLewis.com in December 2024.

Pour Moi will stock an assortment of its best-selling lingerie styles, alongside key lines from its swimwear collection at John Lewis stores in Liverpool, Cardiff, Westfield White City London and London Oxford Circus.

Michael Thomson, founder and chief executive of Pour Moi, said in a statement: “I am thrilled to be bringing Pour Moi's premium lingerie to such an established store as John Lewis. Pour Moi is about empowering confidence by offering quality lingerie that merges style and comfort.

“It’s more than just lingerie – it’s a celebration of inclusivity and feeling comfortable in your own skin. These values perfectly resonate with what John Lewis stands for, and this is what makes this partnership so special.”

Pour Moi at John Lewis Credits: Pour Moi

The launch at John Lewis is part of a period of sustained growth for Pour Moi, which expanded its own retail footprint with a new two-floor store in Kingston upon Thames in November 2024, following the success of its stores in Leeds and Chester.

The brand also has a successful e-commerce business and is stocked by Marks & Spencer.

Jo McKee, lingerie buyer at John Lewis, added: “We’re very excited to welcome Pour Moi into our lingerie offer. We know that our customers come to us for our extensive range of high quality, trusted brands so we’re thrilled to be able to offer Pour Moi not only to our online shoppers but to customers shopping with us in store too.”