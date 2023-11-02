Prai Beauty continues UK expansion with Waitrose

Skincare brand Prai Beauty, known as the ‘Neckxperts’ for its pro-aging solutions targeting the skin around the throat and décolletage, is launching into Waitrose this month as part of its ongoing UK retail expansion plans.

The move will mark Prai Beauty’s first supermarket stockist and follows its success in the UK market with M&S, Boots, QVC and Sephora, alongside the plus double-digit growth on their direct-to-consumer channels.

Prai's sales and marketing brand consultant, Annie Toker, who works with Prai in the UK, said in a statement: “As an independent skincare brand, this move into Waitrose is a turning point for Prai Beauty. It is the first grocer the brand has launched into, and the Waitrose customer demographic is spot on for Prai’s product offering.

"We’ve demonstrated ongoing growth and success behind Prai's heroes, and the brand is ready to take this next step as part of our omni-channel strategy.”

Prai Beauty offers products designed for midlife women that specifically address “tricky to treat areas,” including the neck and decolletage, as well as the upper arms. Waitrose will be stocking the brand’s Ageless Throat and Decolletage Creme, Ageless Throat and Decolletage Serum, Ageless Throat and Decolletage Night Creme and Ageless Upper Arm Creme.

Nicki Baggot, skincare and suncare buyer for Waitrose, added: “We’ve been very aware of the impact Prai Beauty has made on the skincare market and we recognise the opportunity in neck care and targeted skincare solutions.

“By stocking Prai Beauty’s hero bestsellers, we’re bringing a brand our consumers will know and trust onto the shelves at Waitrose. We’re excited by this new partnership and believe our customers will love what Prai has to offer!”

Prai Beauty products start at 22 pounds.