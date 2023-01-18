Pre-loved fashion concept to open at Brent Cross

Pre-loved fashion concept store Charity Super.Mkt, billed as a “department store for second-hand style,” is opening a pop-up at Brent Cross in London this January.

Charity Super.Mkt, the brainchild of Wayne Hemingway, founder of British fashion brand Red or Dead and Hemingway Design, and Maria Chenoweth, chief executive of sustainable clothing charity Traid, will open on January 27 for four weeks.

The concept marks the first time that national and local charities have collaborated for a multi-charity physical retail store and will offer a curated selection of second-hand garments from clothing donated to 10 UK charities.

Taking over the former Topshop in Brent Cross, Charity Super.Mkt will be staffed by volunteers inspired by ethical and sustainable shopping and will support contributing charities Age UK, All Aboard, Barnardo’s, Cancer Research, Emmaus, Havens Hospice, SCT, Marie Curie, Traid, and Shelter.

Commenting on the project, Wayne Hemingway said in a statement: “Charity shops are no longer a signal of decline in our town centres; they represent a powerful and positive movement towards the circular economy and a future that is being wholeheartedly embraced by consumers and contributes hundreds of millions of pounds to our economy, and good causes.

“Brent Cross is one of London’s best known retail destinations and having Charity Super.Mkt right next door to John Lewis and Apple feels right. Shopping at Charity Super.Mkt ensures that every pound spent is a ‘good pound’ as it’s better for the environment and offers a more sustainable approach to fashion.”

Maria Chenoweth added: “Having been in charity retail for over 30 years, being part of the first ever charity retail collaboration in an old fast-fashion Topshop store is iconic. Charity Super.Mkt hits circular economy and sustainability aspirations, whilst also hitting the cost-of-living crisis. Charity retail is the understated best of sustainable business, there is no better example of a green circular economy in action at this scale.”