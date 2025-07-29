Premiata plans further European expansion with new space in KaDeWe

Premiata wants to continue growing in the German and European markets. To this end, the Italian footwear supplier is expanding its presence in Berlin's luxury department store, KaDeWe.

Following its expansion strategy for the German market, Premiata opened a concession space in the men's department of KaDeWe in 2023. Now, the women's shoes department is set to follow. A space will open there from next season, Carlotta Mazza, marketing director at Premiata, told FashionUnited. The brand has also had its own store in the Bikini Berlin shopping centre for over 10 years.

Menswear space in KaDeWe Credits: Premiata

In 2024, the company achieved a turnover of 115 million euros, representing growth compared to the previous year. "We are proud of this result, which testifies to the solid and consistent work we do," said Mazza. "We are growing healthily, with a long-term vision that guides every decision we make."

Direct sales currently account for 10 percent of total turnover. This is a growing sales channel in which the company continues to invest to "give it ever more strategic importance".

The aim is to open flagship stores in strategically important locations. Mazza did not want to give any more details about this. She only said that the "most important international capitals" will play a prominent role and that the openings will focus on Europe.

Even with the expansion of direct sales, the wholesale business remains a cornerstone of the company's strategy. It creates jobs and contributes to the spread of the brand, explains Mazza. "For us, it's not about choosing between the two channels, but about harmoniously linking them and exploiting the specifics and opportunities of both."

The German market accounts for 5 to 10 percent of points-of-sale. In addition to KaDeWe, the brand is also available at retailers such as Breuninger, Schuhhaus Prange, Zumnorde, Alsterhaus, Oberpollinger and Burresi.

"In the coming years, we want to further strengthen and expand our presence in the market – both in retail and through a selectively chosen and strategically oriented wholesale network," said Mazza.

In addition to Germany and its home market of Italy, France and Spain are among the most important markets. Now, the focus is also on Northern Europe to grow in the region.

A clothing collection has also been part of the Premiata range for several seasons. However, at 5 percent, this still only accounts for a small share of total turnover. However, it is a developing segment that is taking on a clearer identity and direction from season to season. It will "position itself ever more strongly and relevantly within the world of Premiata" in the coming years.

The company is also working to further expand and strengthen its leather goods offering: "We are working to increase our market share – by investing in quality, brand identity and increasingly targeted distribution. It is an organic growth process based on customer feedback and building on what already works well."

Premiata presents outerwear at Pitti Uomo Credits: Premiata