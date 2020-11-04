Present posting to boom this Christmas as half of Brits plan to buy more online

The Post Office is urging the public to plan ahead of the Christmas rush this year as over 50 percent of Brits said that they plan to buy more presents online this year.

Despite this, only a quarter of respondents said they would plan Christmas earlier this year, according to a survey of 2,028 UK adults conducted by Censuswide for the Post Office.

The impact of Covid-19 is predicted to affect the Christmas plans of four in ten Brits, with nearly one-third (31 percent) leaving plans to the last minute. 48 percent of people said they feel nervous about queueing for physical stores because of the fear of contracting the virus.

30 percent of respondents admitted to returning some gifts they purchase through online shopping, and 47 percent said they make online purchases returns via the Post Office.

Mark Siviter, managing director of mails and retail at Post Office, said in a statement: “We know this Christmas will be unlike any most of us have ever experienced, but our desire to show loved ones we care about them through cards and gift-giving hasn’t diminished.

“Our data reveals that two-thirds (66 percent) of people will rely on posting gifts and cards to the same or more family members and friends they are unlikely to see in person. We know we’ll be extra busy this year and there will be extra Christmas helpers in branch to support. We are also urging everyone to plan ahead by posting early and visiting branches during off-peak hours where possible.”