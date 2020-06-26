PrettyLittleThing and Hype. partner with Laybuy to offer ‘buy now, pay later’ service

Laybuy, New Zealand's leading ‘buy now, pay later’ service, has announced PrettyLittleThing and Hype. to be the latest retailers who will offer this flexible payment option to their UK-based customers.

Scheduled to go live online on both retailers’ e-shops later this month, Laybuy’s payment service will enable shoppers to spread out a purchase over six equal, interest-free weekly payments.

“It’s always an important focus for us to give our customers greater experiences whilst shopping at PrettyLittleThing and Laybuy allows us to provide a better and more innovative way of checking out,” said Nicki Capstick, marketing director of PrettyLittleThing, in a statement on Friday. “We’re super excited for this partnership for UK customers.”

Gary Rohloff, managing director and co-founder of Laybuy, added: "We’re delighted to announce PrettyLittleThing and Hype. as the next two fashion brands to join the Laybuy family. We understand customers want more flexibility at checkout, but at the same time want assurance that payments are risk-free and interest-free.”

Laybuy first launched in the UK through its retail partnership with Footasylum in March of last year.