PrettyLittleThing submits plans to expand Manchester HQ

Boohoo-owned brand PrettyLittleThing has submitted proposals to expand its HQ in Manchester, potentially creating 200 new jobs.

The 10,000-square-foot extension at its Wellington Mill headquarters will be overseen by architecture studio Jenkins Design Services.

It comes as Boohoo moves forward with expansion plans for its business, having experienced exceptional growth during lockdown. In its most recent full-year report, it saw revenues surge by 44 percent to 1.235 billion pounds.

However, in recent weeks the company has been embroiled in controversy following claims of poor working conditions at its suppliers’ factories in Leicester. The company has since announced it will launch an independent review of its UK supply chain.