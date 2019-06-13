Pride pop-up store opens in Seven Dials in partnership with Mary Portas

A Pride pop-up store has opened at 53a Neal Street in Seven Dials in conjunction with Pride in London 2019.

The creative agency of Mary Portas, star of the BBC2 show Mary Queen of Shops, curated the store in partnership with Pride in London. The space has a ‘street party’ theme and acts as both a traditional shop, as well as a space for the LGBT+ community to connect, share and host a series of one-off events.

The store, which will be open until 12 July, features pride-themed products produced by Pride in London partner, Asos, alongside the official merchandise, which includes clothing, lifestyle products and an exclusive Pride Gin.

“This dedicated Pride space is a welcome addition to Seven Dials, where the sense of community and equality is so strong. We’re delighted to once again partner with Pride in London and provide a hub for the significant Jubillee celebrations and conversations within the heart of the West End,” Brian Bickell, chief executive of Shaftesbury, said in a statement.

Kieron Yates, head of retail and merchandising at Pride in London, added: “We’re really excited to have launched such a fantastic space for our pop-up once again, and of course we’re looking forward to helping kit everyone out for Pride this year - with a great range of clothing, flags, badges and more, for every community.

“The store also serves as an incredibly important space for community groups, and we’re working on a fantastic programme of events curated by a wide variety of organisations, meaning there will be something for everyone.”

Pride in London takes place in London on Saturday 6 July, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, when members of the LGBT+ community rioted in 1969 against oppression in Greenwich Village, New York.