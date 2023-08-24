Primark announces WornWell expansion and new Glasgow store

Primark has announced plans to roll out its vintage clothing concessions in collaboration with ‘WornWell’ by the Vintage Wholesale Company as the high street retailer celebrates one year of the partnership.

The vintage concession offers Primark customers the chance to shop pre-loved branded and non-branded vintage and one-off items of clothing at affordable prices, and the concept will be rolling out to Newcastle this week and into its Glasgow Argyle Street store later this year.

These openings will bring the total number of WornWell concessions to 10 across the UK and Ireland. Primark has vintage concepts in its Birmingham flagship, in Manchester, Oxford Street East, Bristol, and Cardiff, and in two Dublin-based stores in Ireland.

Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with the Vintage Wholesale Company to bring WornWell to two more UK stores this year, starting with Newcastle this week.

“At Primark, we’re always looking to partner with brands that our customers will love to ensure they have the best in-store experience possible, and this expansion is testament to just how successful the unique styles at WornWell have been with our shoppers. By the end of this year, WornWell will be in 10 Primark stores across the UK and Ireland, offering customers even more reasons to visit their local store.”

The Vintage Wholesale Company director Riccardo Seaton added: “Over the past year, we’ve been thrilled with how positively Primark shoppers have responded to this partnership. We're so excited to open another WornWell in Newcastle this week, with Glasgow following later in the year, and we look forward to growing our partnership with Primark even further in the months and years to come.”

Primark to open new Glasgow store

In addition, Primark has confirmed it will open a new store at Glasgow Fort by early 2025, marking its fourth in the city and its 21st in Scotland. The new out-of-town retail park store will span 33,000 square feet across two floors and off Primark womenswear, menswear, kidswear, beauty and home.

The news comes as Primark’s Edinburgh Princes Street undergoes a refurbishment which will be completed next week. The new-look store will boast a new refreshed look with new fixtures and fittings, improved signage, and a bank of self-service checkouts.

Primark UK retail director Kari Rodgers said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing our latest new store in Glasgow Fort, as we continue to grow our UK business. We know that thriving high streets and shopping locations benefit us all, so we’re committed to investing in our Scottish stores and creating experiences for our customers to enjoy across the country. I’m also extremely proud of our team in Scotland for their commitment to raising funds for our charity partners and making a difference in local communities.”

The new Glasgow Fort store comes in addition to Primark’s 140 million pound investment into UK retail, which was announced last November.