Primark continues retail expansion with new Northern Ireland flagship

Budget retailer Primark is continuing its path of expansion and has revealed it will be opening a new anchor store in Northern Ireland’s Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon.

Set to open its doors later this year, work on the flagship is to begin in summer, occupying a space of 30,800 square foot.

Manager of Rushmere Centre, Martin Walsh, said in a release: “Primark is a fantastic addition to Rushmere. In all of our research over the years, Primark is a brand that our customers have been very keen to see, and this announcement is testimony to the success of the centre. We look forward to the opening later this year.”

Primark joins the likes of Dunnes, Next, Boots and JD Sports, each already operating flagships in the shopping centre, which is said to attract around 75,000 customers a week.

It comes as the retailer continues to grow in its home country of Ireland, announcing last year a 250 million euro capital investment in the region and the creation of 700 jobs in stores and its global headquarters.