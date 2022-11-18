Primark continues US growth with three New York store openings

Budget retailer Primark is continuing on its path of growth in the US with the opening of three new store locations in New York.

Set to open before the end of the year, the stores in Roosevelt Field in Garden City, Jamaica Avenue in Queens and City Point in Brooklyn kick off the company’s growth plan to reach 60 stores in the region by 2026.

With its 44,290 square feet of retail space, Garden City’s store opened yesterday and marks the brand’s 14th store in the US.

Both the Jamaica Avenue and City Point locations will quickly follow, with plans to open in December 2022.

The former will open December 1, while the date for the latter is yet to be revealed, however it will be housed within the recently constructed City Point complex.

Following the openings, Primark will bring its total number of stores in the New York City region to five.

In a release, Primark US president, Kevin Tulip, said: “We’re excited for the future for Primark in New York, as our current stores have shown the important role we can play in the region as an affordable and inclusive retailer, bringing back the allure of brick-and-mortar.

“Primark offers shoppers affordability without sacrificing quality. Whether they are shopping for their own essentials, the latest trend pieces, or fulfilling loved ones' holiday wish lists, we have something for everyone in the family and we are committed to delivering the best value on the high street."