Primark expands its US retail footprint with new locations in Texas

Value fashion and homeware retailer Primark continues to expand its retail footprint in the US, with plans to open its first stores in the state of Texas. The retailer recently signed leases to open locations in La Plaza Mall, McAllen, and Cielo Vista Mall, El Paso.

Each store will measure more than 37,000 square feet, offering the latest collections from the value retailer to Texan shoppers for the first time. The move comes shortly after Primark opened two new US locations in Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York, and Concord Mills in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month.

Kevin Tulip, president of Primark US, said in a statement: "As we work towards our goal of opening 60 stores in the US by 2026, the southern US shows great promise for Primark. Recognizing the potential in this new market, we couldn't be more excited to announce our plans for La Plaza and Cielo Vista Mall shoppers."

Primark's expansion into the state of Texas will not only cater to local consumers but also aims to capitalize on demand from shoppers in the nearby states of New Mexico and Mexico. "Our offerings continue to resonate strongly with US customers, and this expansion will bring the affordable fashion, beauty, and accessories that families love to a completely new region. We can't wait for Texans to experience 'Primania' firsthand," added Tulip.

In order to support its retail expansion push into the US southern states, Primark is slated to open a distribution center in Jacksonville, Florida. "We've seen great success as we've continued Primark's US growth southward, even expanding our store footprint at Sawgrass Mills in Florida due to demand," said Jerod Dinkin, head of real estate at Primark, in a statement.

"We knew as we continued expansion that Texas was the right market for us, considering the population size and demographic, shopper behavior, and recognizing the state's strong mall presence. We anticipate Primark will thrive in Texas." To better serve its upcoming customers in Texas, the value retailer is also searching for several employees to fill key roles for the new stores.

To date, Primark operates over 400 stores worldwide and continues to expand its retail footprint in both current and new markets. The value retailer aims to operate a total of 24 stores across the US by the end of 2023 and more than 60 by the end of 2026.