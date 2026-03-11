Primark increases pay for UK retail staff

Budget retail giant Primark has announced an increase in pay for retail assistants across the UK.

From April 1, employees in England, Scotland and Wales will have their hourly wage raised to a minimum of 13 pounds or 13.71 pounds in London.

The company, which employs over 30,000 people in the region within retail and head office roles, said that over the last three years, on average, a Primark employee’s hourly rate has increased by over 15 percent.

This latest increase intends to build on broader investments into Primark’s retail network, which has taken shape in new store openings and refreshed spaces.

Speaking on the pay rise, Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “As retail becomes a more demanding environment, our colleagues play an increasingly important role to support our customers and the local communities we’re part of up and down the country.

“By investing in increasing colleague pay, we hope this goes some way towards recognising their hard work, commitment and the value they bring every day.”