Primark joins the UN Fashion Charter

Primark has announced it has joined the United Nations Fashion Charter (UNFCCC) and has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

By joining the UNFCCC, Primark pledges to adhere to the Science-Based Targets Initiative method and to reduce indirect emissions from business activities not owned by the brand that occur outside of the company’s control, which are the so-called ‘Scope three emissions.’

Katharine Stewart, ethical trade and environmental sustainability director at Primark said in a statement: “We are an enthusiastic member of the UNFCCC and are committed to reducing emissions in our value chain. As a global fashion retailer, we always try to find solutions to the challenges surrounding climate change and we do this with passion. At the same time, we realise that more steps can certainly be taken.”

Primark has begun reducing its 'Scope three emissions'

Primark has already begun reducing its ‘Scope three emissions’. The brand doubled the number of products made from eco-friendly practices to 40 million items this autumn, expanded the Primark Sustainable Cotton Programme, and rolled out an in-store recycling programme in Great Britain.

The brand has developed a packaging optimisation programme with PAC-D to train suppliers to package products efficiently and sustainably, it has the majority of its product shipped by boat instead of air freight and it has been working with charities since 2010 to donate unsold products from its stores.

Additionally, the retailer has also supported its suppliers’ factories to implement the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s High Facility Environmental Module tool which monitors energy consumption and the suppliers’ ecological footprint and

The brand’s ‘Scope one emissions’ aim to direct greenhouse gas emissions from sources owned or controlled by Primark and its ‘Scope two emissions’ goals are to reduce emissions generated from self-purchased or used electricity in Primark stores, offices and distribution centres. Primark has begun to achieve these targets by establishing an Energy Reduction Group (ERG) in 2015 which implements energy-saving initiatives in-store.

“While we have big ambitions to make our business more sustainable, we also know that our size means that even the smallest changes can make a big difference. And we want to do all this without passing on costs to our customers. We believe that sustainable fashion does not have to be accompanied by a high price,” Stewart concluded.