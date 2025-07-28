Primark launches mannequin to represent wheelchair users

Fashion retailer Primark has unveiled its first-ever seated mannequin, designed to represent wheelchair users, as part of its ongoing commitment to inclusion and better representation on the high street.

The mannequin was inspired by and co-created with British TV presenter, author, disability advocate, and wheelchair user Sophie Morgan. It will be launched in 22 flagship stores across nine countries, including the UK, Ireland, the US, and across Europe.

In the UK, the ‘Sophie’ mannequin will be used in the Oxford Street East flagship in London, as well as Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, and Leeds, and will showcase Primark’s Adaptive range, the first major women’s and men’s fashion collection on the high street designed specifically for those with disabilities, as well as its main fashion ranges.

Primark said in a statement that the new mannequin was part of a broader effort by the retailer “to bring more diversity to its mannequin range and reflect a wider variety of body sizes in store,” and follows on from its pledge in 2024 to make its fashion and everyday essentials more accessible and affordable to as many people as possible, alongside its wider commitment to becoming a more accessible place to shop and work.

Primark collaborates with disability advocate and wheelchair user Sophie Morgan on a seated mannequin

The journey to bring the seated mannequin to life has been a 12-month project that was led by Primark’s visual merchandising team, with Morgan playing a “central role” in the design process, from mood boards and body measurements to reviewing 3D models and visiting the manufacturing site for final approvals.

Primark ‘Sophie’ seated mannequin Credits: Primark

Morgan said in a statement: “This project is incredibly close to my heart - it’s been over 15 years in the making. To now walk into a major high street retailer like Primark and see a mannequin that looks like me is deeply emotional. ‘Sophie’ represents more than just a mannequin; she’s a symbol of progress and visibility.

“Working with Primark to create her has been a dream, every detail, from her posture to the design of the wheelchair as a natural extension of the body has been carefully considered to reflect the real lives of wheelchair users. I can’t wait to see how people respond to her.”

The launch follows the introduction of Primark’s Adaptive range in January, featuring wardrobe staples based on Primark’s bestsellers, including trench coats, T-shirts, jumpers and jeans, all with features designed around the needs of disabled people or those experiencing temporary disability. These include magnetic zippers, snap fastenings, waist loops and hidden openings for tube, stoma or catheter access. There is also a range of options for people who are seated, such as wheelchair users.

Ann-Marie Cregan, trading director at Primark, added: “This is another important milestone in our ambition to make Primark a more accessible place to shop and work. From introducing a wider range of mannequins to launching our Adaptive clothing range earlier this year, we’ve worked hard to better represent the diverse communities who shop with us.

“Seeing the 'Sophie' mannequin in our stores is a proud moment and a reflection of the brilliant collaboration between our teams and Sophie.”

Last week, the retailer announced it was removing neck labels from more than 50 percent of childrenswear, including almost 70 percent of pyjamas, “with an ambition to keep increasing this further” to address sensory challenges facing many children with clothing to make them feel more comfortable.