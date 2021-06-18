Primark opens first store in Czech Republic

International retailer Primark has unveiled its first-ever Czech Republic shop, expanding its footprint across Eastern Europe.

The store in Prague spans 49,800 square feet across three levels and offers a range of fashion, homeware, kidswear, and beauty products. The contemporary design also features 35 cash desks, over 50 fitting rooms, and free Wi-Fi for customers.

Primark

Paul Marchant, CEO at Primark said in a release: “We are so excited to finally bring Primark to the Czech Republic and what better place to do this than in the heart of Prague.

“This is another important market for us as we continue our expansion into Central and Eastern Europe and build our pipeline of new stores across the region.

“We can’t wait to introduce shoppers in the Czech Republic to our amazing fashion at amazing prices in our incredible new store.”

Primark will also open its first store in Slovakia and has announced more stores in Poland. There will also be a second store in the Czech Republic in Brno in 2022.