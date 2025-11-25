Primark opens its 20th store in Italy, announces its first logistics hub

Irish fashion retailer Primark has reached 20 stores in Italy with today's opening of its new store in the Gli Orsi shopping centre in Biella. At the same time, the company announced it has signed an agreement with property development company Segro to build its first logistics centre in the country.

“We are excited to open our new store at the Gli Orsi shopping centre and to announce plans for our first logistics hub,” Luca Ciuffreda, director of Primark Italy, noted in a statement. “We are delighted to bring our offering to the Biella community as part of our expansion and investment strategy in the Italian market. I am also particularly pleased to be contributing to local employment.”

The investment for the new Piedmont store amounts to 6.5 million euros. The store covers a retail area of 2,300 square metres on a single level and employs 90 people. The shop is equipped with eight self-checkouts and three traditional tills. The product range extends from basic products to seasonal trends, including collaborative collections with partners such as Rita Ora and Paula Echevarría. According to company data, this year 74 percent of garments sold contained recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, with the goal of reaching 100 percent by 2030.

On the infrastructure front, the new logistics hub will be located in Alessandria and will cover an area of 81,000 square metres. Construction on the facility will begin next year. It is designed to serve the brand's entire Italian distribution network and will create 200 new jobs. The location was strategically selected for its proximity to the port of Genoa, which will serve as an entry point for incoming goods.

The Biella opening is part of a 40 million euro investment plan announced in May 2025, which includes the opening of six new stores in the country, including in the cities of Perugia, Naples and Rome. Primark currently operates 479 stores across 18 markets.

A rendering of the Alessandria logistics hub Credits: Primark