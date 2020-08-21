Primark opens its first store in Poland

Primark, the international retailer, has opened its first shop in Poland in Warsaw's Galeria Młociny shopping centre, marking the 13th international market for the company.

The new store has created over 250 jobs and comprises 3,660 square metres of retail selling space. There are 35 fitting rooms, 30 cash desks and access to free Wi-Fi.

The store has protocols in place for Covid-19 such as social distancing and personal protection for employees and customers, including hand sanitiser, perspex screens, and face masks. All testers from the health and beauty department have been removed.

Maciej Podwojski, sales and operations manager at Primark Poland, said in a statement: “We are delighted to open the doors of our first store in Poland and to offer our Amazing Fashion at Amazing Prices to customers from Warsaw and beyond.

“Poland is an important market for Primark and marks another milestone in our expansion in Central and Eastern Europe. I would also like to thank all our employees who have been working hard to ensure we are ready to welcome our customers to shop in a safe environment for all.”

The company has announced further expansion plans with a second shop in Poland, in Poznan, in 2021. There are also plans of opening two stores in Czech Republic, one in Prague in 2020 and Brno in 2020, as well as a shop in Bratislava in Slovakia in 2022.

The opening of Primark in Galeria Młociny brings the total number of Primark shops to 382 across 13 international markets.