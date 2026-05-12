Primark opens Manhattan store amid broader US growth

Primark has opened a new flagship store in Manhattan’s Penn District, bringing its US store count to 40 locations across 13 states. This latest New York site is the most recent in a string of openings by the budget retailer, which of late has also launched stores in Florida, Illinois, and Texas.

Located at Herald Square, this newest flagship spans over 5,000 square meters, and stocks both clothing and everyday items. A ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted May 8 marked the opening of the store, with an all-day programme of live DJ sets and Irish step dancing engaging visitors.

In a statement, Kevin Tulip, president of Primark USA, called the store an “important milestone” for the company’s regional development. “New York is a city where trends are born and fashion is worn with confidence. Our aim is to offer current styles and reliable quality at prices that are accessible to many people,” he added.

Primark’s decision to double down on the US comes amid a complex period for the retailer. For the 24 weeks ended February 28, 2026, parent company Associated British Food (ABF) reported a 14 percent drop in operating profit for its retail segment, despite Primark showing resilience in its own performance.

The US market remained a growth driver from Primark, with sales increasing 12 percent following the opening of new stores. This contrasted flatter results in other regions, however, with UK sales growing 1.3 percent and continental Europe sales dropping 5.6 percent.

ABF has since announced a plan to demerge its retail business from its food operations following a strategic review. The board believes the separation will allow both arms to be overseen by management aligned with their specific industry dynamics, reflecting the current scale of Primark and giving each segment the opportunity to maximise long-term returns for shareholders.