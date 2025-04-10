Primark opens second store in Virginia at Potomac Mills

Irish value fashion retailer Primark has opened its second store in Virginia.

Located at Potomac Mills in Woodbridge, the new Primark store spans more than 32,000 square feet and features an extensive selection of the retailer's offerings, including apparel, accessories, footwear, beauty, and homeware.

The new store opening at Potomac Mills marks Primark's 30th store opening across 12 states in the US. In addition to its stores at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, and Arundel Mills in Hanover, Maryland, Primark's Potomac Mills location is the retailer's third in the DMV region.

"We are thrilled to continue our expansion in the DMV region," said Kevin Tulip, president of Primark US, in a statement. "Potomac Mills marks a proud milestone for us as it's our 30th store opening in the US. We're eager to welcome in local shoppers today and show them firsthand why Primark's unbeatable value and fashion-forward offerings have made us a favorite among so many trendsetters and families."

With the store officially opening its doors to the public today, Primark will host a special weekend event, which includes a lively performance by local DJ Farrah Flosscett today. The first customers in line will be greeted with exclusive giveaways, delectable treats from Angel's Bake Shop, and a flower bouquet.

The new store opening celebration continues on Friday with additional giveaways and music, and on Saturday, when selected customers will receive flower bouquets, along with complimentary coffee and pastries courtesy of Rossana.