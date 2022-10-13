Primark reveals click-and-collect trial store locations

Primark has confirmed the locations of the 25 stores which will be the first to offer its click-and-collect services.

The click-and-collect trial, first announced in June , will offering customers the chance to click-and-collect a wide choice of products for kids, spanning everything from clothing and accessories to decorative nursery products and toys, hundreds of which are exclusive to click-and-collect.

Primark said that the service was being introduced to satisfy what it calls “unfulfilled demand,” while driving footfall from both existing and new customers to deliver additional sales in-store.

The 25 locations chosen range from large city centre and out-of-town stores to smaller high street locations across the North West of England, South and West Yorkshire and North Wales, and include Manchester, Liverpool, Blackburn, Carlisle, Sheffield and Wrexham.

Launching before the end of the year, the click-and-collect trial will mark the first time that Primark has allowed customers the option to buy online and collect in-store on a nominated date.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said in a statement: “We're thrilled that customers across North West England, parts of Yorkshire and North Wales, will soon be the first in the country to get the chance to try out our new Click + Collect offer.

“From launch, they’ll be able to browse and buy from our extensive range of kids clothing and nursery products, from the comfort of their own home, before coming to collect from one of our chosen 25 stores."

Image: Primark

The 25 Primark stores taking part in the click-and-collect trial are:

Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA

Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG

Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY

Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA

Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE

Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB

Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND

Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX

Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA

Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR

Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF

Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY

Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX

Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA

Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS

Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB

Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ

Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER

Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA

Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE

Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT

Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL

Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB

Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP

Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY

All click-and-collect orders will be processed and dispatched to store from a new dedicated UK distribution centre at Magna Park, Leicestershire, which will be run by logistics partner, Clipper. The pick and pack operation will be manual during the trial with Primark adding that it plans to automate “in due course”. Orders will be free to collect for our customers, and returns will be accepted free of charge in-store.