Primark reveals click-and-collect trial store locations
Primark has confirmed the locations of the 25 stores which will be the first to offer its click-and-collect services.
The click-and-collect trial, first announced in June, will offering customers the chance to click-and-collect a wide choice of products for kids, spanning everything from clothing and accessories to decorative nursery products and toys, hundreds of which are exclusive to click-and-collect.
Primark said that the service was being introduced to satisfy what it calls “unfulfilled demand,” while driving footfall from both existing and new customers to deliver additional sales in-store.
The 25 locations chosen range from large city centre and out-of-town stores to smaller high street locations across the North West of England, South and West Yorkshire and North Wales, and include Manchester, Liverpool, Blackburn, Carlisle, Sheffield and Wrexham.
Launching before the end of the year, the click-and-collect trial will mark the first time that Primark has allowed customers the option to buy online and collect in-store on a nominated date.
Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said in a statement: “We're thrilled that customers across North West England, parts of Yorkshire and North Wales, will soon be the first in the country to get the chance to try out our new Click + Collect offer.
“From launch, they’ll be able to browse and buy from our extensive range of kids clothing and nursery products, from the comfort of their own home, before coming to collect from one of our chosen 25 stores."
The 25 Primark stores taking part in the click-and-collect trial are:
Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY
All click-and-collect orders will be processed and dispatched to store from a new dedicated UK distribution centre at Magna Park, Leicestershire, which will be run by logistics partner, Clipper. The pick and pack operation will be manual during the trial with Primark adding that it plans to automate “in due course”. Orders will be free to collect for our customers, and returns will be accepted free of charge in-store.