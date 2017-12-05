Primark signs deal to open in Westfield London

Budget fashion and lifestyle retailer Primark has signed a deal to open a 70,000 square foot store within the new 600 million pound expansion of Westfield London.

Primark is currently fitting out the new London store, which is set to open in the summer, ahead of the 10 year anniversary celebrations for Westfield London. The store will house women’s, men’s and children’s fashions including footwear and accessories as well as lingerie, beauty and homeware, and the design and layout of the store will build on Primark’s latest contemporary retail concept, said the retailer.

Keith Mabbett, director of leasing, Westfield UK and Europe, said: “We are delighted to announce that Primark will open in the UK in 2018 at Westfield London. The arrival of this much loved brand will be hugely popular amongst customers as one of the most requested new stores to the centre. Primark has attracted millions of visitors to Westfield Stratford City, and the expansion of Westfield London has enabled us to provide large-scale modern retail space for this important retailer.”

In addition, Westfield London also named additional retailers that will join the line-up of stores including women’s lingerie retailer Bravissimo, which has secured a 4,800 square foot unit, while men’s fashion brands Frencheye is taking a 1,302 square foot store and Emperor will be launching its first store in the UK with a 581 square foot unit. Luxury beauty brands Space NK and Urban Decay has also signed up, as well as Currys PC World.

These new retailers will join the already announced 230,000 square foot full line John Lewis department store within the expansion, alongside Chinese fashion brand Urban Revivo’s 22,000 square foot flagship to mark its first outside of Asia.

Mabbett added: “London continues to be an attractive destination for major international retailers and we’re working closely with brands to deliver new and innovative retail spaces that create the ideal environment for a remarkable shopping and entertainment experience.”

The extension has also allowed a number of existing brands to open larger stores, whilst others have taken the opportunity to create newly configured space, with H&M, Adidas, Boots, Lush, The White Company, Monsoon, Guess, UGG and Cath Kidston all set to launch bigger stores within the expansion to coincide with the March opening. Those taking larger footprints follow the lead of Zara earlier this year, whose own expansion created the brand’s largest shop in the UK at 42,000 square foot as part of Westfield’s new concept, The High Street of Flagships.

The construction of the 600 million pound retail expansion of Westfield London began in 2015 and is targeted to launch in March 2018. On completion, Westfield London will comprise around 450 shops across 2.6 million square foot to become the largest shopping centre in Europe.

