Primark to double size of White Rose Leeds store

Budget retailer Primark is set to carry out a “significant expansion” of its White Rose Shopping Centre store in Leeds, the site’s landlord, Landsec, has announced in a press release.

Primark is set to grow its existing store from 26,200 square feet to 55,700 square feet. Work on the expansion is set to commence April 7, 2025, with completion then anticipated for 2027.

This latest shift at White Rose follows similar upsizes by other brands located within the shopping centre, including for JD Sports, which tripled the size of its retail space last year.

In a release, Pablo Sueiras, head of brand account management at Landsec, said: "Retailers are increasingly investing in bigger, better stores to bring their brands and products to life - with the best, high footfall locations a platform to support growth and continued investment in retail destinations nationwide.

“Primark’s expansion at White Rose Shopping Centre is a strong example of this and will give the record number of guests even more of what they want.”

For Primark, meanwhile, the expansion comes as part of the company’s ongoing investment into its retail estate, which last year contributed to a 6 percent revenue growth.

The retailer has been driving a store rollout programme in Europe and the US to target like-for-like sales growth in the more mature markets.