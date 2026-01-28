Primark to expand into three new markets in the Middle East

Budget retailer Primark has announced plans to expand into three additional markets in the Middle East, with five stores set to open this year alone, in partnership with retail franchise operator Alshaya Group.

Expanding in the United Arab Emirates, Primark is set to open three stores in Dubai during the first half of 2026, with the first store scheduled to open on March 26 in the Dubai Mall. The second store, located at City Center Mirdif, is scheduled to open in April, and the third location, in the Mall of the Emirates, will open in May.

Next to these three openings, Primark will also open two additional stores in Bahrain City Center and Doha Festival City, Qatar, both new markets for the retailer, by the end of the year.

Primark opens first store in Middle East via franchise partner. Credits: Primark.

“We are now delighted to announce the expansion of our franchise partnership with Alshaya Group with five stores due to open in 2026 in the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar – beginning with Dubai Mall in March,” said Eoin Tonge, Primark Interim CEO, in a statement. “​Today is an exciting moment for us and our growth ambitions, as we move forward with plans to reach 21 countries.”

The expansion push follows on the heels of the opening of its first store in the region in October 2025. Located in the Avenues in Kuwait, the store marked Primark’s first franchise store. Drawing thousands of customers during its opening weekend, Primark aims to replicate its success across the Middle East and have a presence in 21 international markets.

"We are incredibly proud of working with Primark to bring this most anticipated brand to shoppers across the region, and we are looking forward to opening in three countries with five stores this year,” said John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group. “This is just the beginning as we work with Primark to grow the brand, after such a fantastic first opening in Kuwait. ​ Next stop Dubai in March!” ​ ​ ​

Primark currently operates over 475 stores in 18 countries across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and the US. The 55-year-old retailer continues to expand in these markets, with plans to open its first flagship store in Manhattan this spring, following its 10-year anniversary in the US last year.