Primark to open 45,000 square foot store in Chicago

Primark is venturing into the Midwestern United States. The Irish chain has become the fastest growing retailer in the United States since it first entered the market in 2015, and has now signed a lease for its first Chicago location.

The Chicago Primark will occupy a 45,000 square foot retail space at 35 North State Street. Previously a Gap store, the space has been empty since 2017. Primark has not yet announced when the new store will open.

“Primark has been searching for a Midwest location as part of the company’s continued expansion into the United States,” Primark's property director Tom Meager said in a statement. "“We are fortunate to have found and secured such an impressive location in the heart of the vibrant Chicago market.”

Primark currently operates nine stores in the U.S., located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont. The Chicago location represents Primark's first westward expansion.