Primark to open 500th store in Pompei, Italy

Primark is opening in Pompei, Italy at the La Cartiera shopping centre. The opening is scheduled for September 1.

The new store will cover an area of over 3,600 square metres. It will be the third Primark store in Campania and the brand's 500th store worldwide. The store will feature 14 fitting rooms, 10 self-service checkouts and eight traditional checkouts.

"The opening of Primark represents much more than the arrival of a new brand; it is a symbol of the growth and renewal phase we are experiencing as a shopping centre," said Katrin Berling, director of the La Cartiera shopping centre, in a statement.

In addition to the celebrations for its 500th store, the retailer will continue its expansion in Campania with the opening of a second new store at the Grande Sud retail park on Monday, September 8. The new store will create 180 new local jobs, further strengthening the retailer's presence in Southern Italy. The Primark Grande Sud store will cover an area of 4,260 square metres and will have 18 fitting rooms, 14 self-service checkouts and 11 traditional checkouts.

"While store number 500 represents our continued growth as a company, it is also a celebration of the thousands of colleagues whose expertise, passion and teamwork have made the opening of every single Primark store possible. We are particularly proud that this memorable store for us is opening right here in Campania, a region where customers have welcomed Primark with great warmth,” said Luca Ciuffreda, director of Primark Italy, in a statement.

Together, the two new stores will create 330 new jobs in Campania, supporting local economic growth and bringing the retailer's total number of employees in Italy to over 5,000. The Primark openings in Campania are part of a wider investment plan that will see the retailer reach a total of 28 stores in the coming years.