Primark to open new store in Philadelphia's Fashion District

Continuing to grow its U.S. retail presence, Primark has signed on to open a new 34,200-square-foot store in Philadelphia.

Located at the corner of 11th and Market Streets, the Philadelphia Primark will be in the city's Fashion District, close by to stores including H&M, Forever 21, Ulta Beauty, Century 21 and Express Factory Outlet. The new store will open some time in the fall of 2020.

Primark's Philadelphia store will be its third in the state of Pennsylvania, tenth in the country. The two Primark locations currently open in Pennsylvania are in the King of Prussia Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall, which are each about 20 miles outside of the city.