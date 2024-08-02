Primark to open second store in Tennessee as it grows US presence

Value fashion and homeware retailer Primark is set to open a new store in Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis, Tennessee, marking the retailer’s second store in the state.

The announcement comes six months after Primark previously announced that it had signed a lease for its first store in the state at CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin. Primark’s new store in Memphis will offer the retailer’s complete fashion and homeware range as the retailer continues to expand across the country. Primark currently operates 25 stores in ten states and is set to open its first-ever stores in Michigan and Texas later this year.

"As we continue our expansion plans throughout the southern US, it's clear that shoppers are loving the quality products we offer for the whole family at our competitive price point," said Kevin Tulip, president of Primark US in a statement. "We're thrilled to introduce Wolfchase Galleria shoppers to the 'Primania' firsthand and look forward to building our Memphis teams in the meantime."

"We've continued to see great success as Primark grows our US presence southward," said Jerod Dinkin, head of real estate USA for Primark, in a statement. "The expansion throughout Tennessee will allow Primark to meet the shopping needs of communities in the state of Tennessee, as well as those nearby in Arkansas and Mississippi. We know Primark will thrive in the Bluff City!"

The news comes as Primark plans to operate over 60 stores nationwide and more than 530 stores globally by the end of 2026.