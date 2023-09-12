Princess Polly opens first US store in Los Angeles

Australian-born online fashion brand Princess Polly, part of A.k.a. Brands, has opened its first US store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California.

The 3,370-square-foot store marks a major milestone in the brand’s global retail expansion and features more than 200 Princess Polly styles. The store’s concept has been designed to offer shoppers an immersive and interactive experience and features digital displays, a media wall, and personalised product recommendations “to engage and captivate shoppers”.

The brand loved by Gen Z consumers added that it will use the debut US store to host special events such as product launches, meet-and-greets with influencers, and styling workshops, as it looks to bring to life the sense of community Princess Polly has grown through social media.

Wez Bryett, co-chief executive of Princess Polly, said in a statement: "Opening our first store in the US is a monumental milestone for Princess Polly. We’re confident the brand will thrive as a physical retailer, and we look forward to seeing its growth potential come to fruition.

“Based on feedback from our loyal customers, Los Angeles is the ideal first location to establish our retail footprint in the U.S., and we’re excited to pair the seamless online Princess Polly experience that American shoppers have grown to love with the convenience of a brick-and-mortar store at Westfield Century City.”

Ciaran Long, interim chief executive of A.k.a. Brands, the brand accelerator of next-generation fashion brands, added: “This is an exceptional achievement for Princess Polly. Consumers in the US will be able to explore and try on Princess Polly’s high-quality styles in person before purchasing for the first time, and we’re confident that the store will allow Princess Polly to forge deeper connections with existing and new customers.

“I look forward to watching the brand expand its retail footprint within the US and in new markets across the globe.”