Princess Polly plots eight more US stores over next year

Fast fashion retailer Princess Polly is accelerating its retail expansion. The a.k.a. Brands-owned label has confirmed eight new store openings throughout the second half of 2026 and into early 2027.

New locations due to unveil a store in the latter part of this year include Houston, Texas; Frisco, Texas; Orlando, Florida; and Edina, Minnesota. In early 2027, the brand will then open locations in Jacksonville, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Boca Raton, Florida; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

This latest batch of rollouts marks the first time the brand will open a store in Minnesota and Texas. Additional US sites are expected to be unveiled throughout the year.

Princess Polly initially ventured into the physical retail market in 2023, opening its inaugural store in Los Angeles before broadening its footprint across the US as a whole. According to the brand’s co-CEO, Eirin Bryett, the response to the LA opening “exceeded expectations”, with consumers continuing to “shape where we go next”.

“As we expand into new US markets and accelerate our global growth, we remain focused on staying deeply connected to our customer,” Bryett said. “It’s an exciting chapter for the brand, and we’re just getting started.”

Princess Polly has also turned its attention to its home turf of Australia, where it was founded in 2005. Here, the retailer opened its first retail location at Bondi Beach last year, and is planning to continue its store rollout for the remainder of 2026.