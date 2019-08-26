Printemps opens The Marc Jacobs store

Ever since Marc Jacobs launched The Marc Jacobs, his more accessibly priced diffusion line to fill the void of what was left by Marc by Marc Jacobs, celebrities and consumers have been responding positively to the collection. Now, the designer is expanding the collection's international presence with a store at Paris' prestigious Printemps department store. The shop-in-shop covers 860 square feet on the women's fourth floor.

Marc Jacobs is in a bit of a turnaround phase after several years of tough sales and closing their London operations. As the company works to compete in an e-commerce environment and a very saturated luxury market, Marc Jacobs has worked with new ways to appeal to millennial consumers. The Marc Jacobs was one of them, but more specifically, the brand is also more invested in collaborations, like recent ones with New York Magazine and Peanuts.

Rather than treating The Marc Jacobs like uniform dressing or a runway look, Jacobs realizes that millennials and Gen-Z are much more about mixing-and-matching as well as doing high-low situations where they will have an expensive designer piece that they'd pair with more accessibly priced items. Jacobs is adapting to today's customer, and this shop at Printemps will help showcase his ability to still have global reach.

